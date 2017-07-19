Govt opens 100 schools in Madresas: Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Senate Functional Committee on problems of

less development areas on Wednesday was informed that government has opened 100 schools in Madresas to streamline the education system of Maderesas.

The committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar at Old PIPS Hall Parliament Lodges Islamabad.

Briefing the Committee, Minister of State for Federal Education and

Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman said out of 100 schools, 60 schools are opened in less developed areas of the country.

He said with recruitment of teachers in schools of madaris is started

and all basic facilities are provided to students for better education.

The minister said government target is to opened 2000 schools in

madaris of different parts of the country.

He said government is working for the welfare of common people and

development projects are near to complete in less developed areas of the country.

He said PML-N government increased the salary of National Commission

for Human Rights Development and provided other facilities as well.

The NCHD employees told the committee that their demands are right and government should respect their demands.

The Senate Committee constituted a Sub Committee to resolve the issue of NCHD employees comprising of Senator Rubina Irfan, Gianchand and Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel as its members.