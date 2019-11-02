Govt open to talks but not allow marchers to breach agreement: Khattak

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):The negotiation committee of the government Saturday said that the government was open to dialogue with the opposition parties holding Azadi March; however the law would take its course if they violated the agreement signed with the city administration.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the negotiation committee, Pervaiz Khattak said the government did not want any clash rather desired to settle the issue amicably.

He was accompanied by Minister for Professional Education Shafqat Mahmood, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and PTI leader Asad Umar.

He said they were in contact with the Rahbar Committee of Opposition and hoped that they would not violate the agreement by moving forward to any other location for their protest.

However, he categorically said that the prime minister would in no way tender his resignation and resolved that the government would not succumb to the opposition’s threats and pressure tactics.

If the participants of Azadi March would move forward from the agreed venue, it would be tantamount to breach of the agreement which would compel the government to take action as per the law, Pervaiz Khattak said.

Briefing the media, head of government negotiation committee, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said it would set a bad precedent if an elected prime minister resigns on opposition’s demand.

He said, “We cannot accept (such) demands of a mob of 20,000-30,000 people. If we do that (today), in future anyone can blackmail a democratically elected government in a similar way”.

He said the government was not worried about the opposition’s Azadi March. However, he said the speeches by opposition leaders maligning the national institutions were unfortunate.

Speaking against the institutions which gave sacrifices for the country would be tantamount to “enmity with the county,” Pervaiz Khattak mentioned.

The minister said those who had, in past, opposed using the religion card were also present on the container.

Hi said, even now the government was willing to talk with the opposition, but they would need to put forward demands within the ambit of the Constitution.

He said the prime minister effectively pleaded the Kashmir case at United Nations while being chairman of Kashmir committee during his tenure, Maulana Fazlur Rehman did nothing in this regard.

He said the protest would help India because it could put the issue of Kashmir to the backburner.

If anything was damaged, or anyone gets harmed by the ‘Azadi March,’ then the responsibility of it would fall on the opposition, not the government as per the agreement,” he said.

Replying to a question, Pervaiz Khattak said the Core Committee of the ruling PTI had decided to move to the courts against Maulana Fazlur Rehman for allegedly “instigating public to attack the prime minister house.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the public would detain Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence and force him to resign, which the minister said was tantamount to instigating masses and an act of “mutiny”.

He said the case would be filed in the courts on Monday.

To another query, Pervaiz Khattak said those waving the flags of banned organizations in the march wanted to spread anarchy in the country.

He said the government committee was in contact with Rahbar Committee of the opposition, adding he did not contact Maulana Fazlur Rehman directly.

To another question, the minister said all the institutions were on same page and Army had always supported democratic governments.

He said the protest was just a tactic to pressurize the government and hinder its performance.

Member of the government committee, Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised the Kashmir issue on every forum while Moulana Fazlur Rehman was working on its own agenda, adding the Indian media was also giving extensive coverage to the march.