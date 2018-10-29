Govt officers must play role in resolving public issues: CM

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stressed upon the government officers to play their

role in resolving complaints of people and achieving the targets of good governance.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, he said this while talking to the officers posted in the Punjab province.

He said that professional expertise and skills of the civil servants would be fully utilised in the journey of progress and social change so that people could be facilitated.

He said that a team of the best officers was being introduced in Punjab to improve service delivery mechanism.

The chief minister said that officials should utilise their best efforts for serving masses and added that introduction of qualitative change was a mission of the Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government so that lives of people could be made problem-free. “The whole team will have to work very hard to achieve this goal,” he added.

The CM said that he admired the officers performing their duties with honesty and commitment. “Every officer is part of my team and I value everyone. I will always be standing with those working for the public welfare and prosperity of the country,” he added.

He asked the officers that hard work should be carried out to introduce change in accordance with the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Punjab would lead with regard to implementation of the 100-day agenda of the government.

The chief minister also individually met the newly posted secretaries, commissioners, RPOs, DPOs and ACs and directed them to work hard for public welfare.

A tea party was also arranged in their honour and the officers termed it a positive change.

They termed the meeting unique as there was no such tradition in the past and vowed that they will come up to expectations of the chief minister.