Govt not to accept any illegal demand of protestors: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday said the present government would not accept any illegal demand of protestors holding a sit-in at the Faizabad interchange of the federal capital.

.Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that according to reports, some anti-state elements were present in the sit-in at Faizabad, who wanted to create unrest in the country.

The minister said it was a group of religious extremists who had faced bad defeat. in the bye elections and now they were playing with the religious sentiments of the people.

He said the government apologized to the people who were facing lot of difficulties from two weeks due to this illogical protest but the government would not provide any chance to the protesters to fulfill the negative designs of the protesting groups/sit in .

Talal said the protesters and their leadership were using abusive and derogatory language against others but clamming that they were followers of Islam , adding Islam is the name of a peaceful religion and do not give permission to anyone for creating problems for others.