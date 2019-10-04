Govt not afraid of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s protest call: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of protest movement announced by Jamiat Ulema Islam chief Fazlur Rehaman and his government would complete it’s term.

Talking to private news channel, he assured that the incumbent government would complete its five years tenure, adding, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also face resistance if he disrupts political system.