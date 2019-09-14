Govt must promote SMEs to pace up economic activities’

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP):Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday urged the government to promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on the pattern of developed countries to strengthen national economy and boost country’s overall exports.

Talking to a delegation of traders here, Malik also highlighted the importance of adopting a workable policy for upcoming entrepreneurs; easy access to credit; tax rebates and one-window operation.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, who is also Chairman of United Business Group (UBG), highlighted various issues being faced by SMEs including lack of proper access to finance; high cost of doing business; low value addition; technological advancement; and complicated tax system.