Govt mandate to protect national wealth: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the mandate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to protect the national wealth, besides bringing back looted money of people through accountability of the corrupt elements.

People were supporting ongoing accountability drive against the looters of the national kitty and expressing their satisfaction over the measure being taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government against them, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Pakistan was going to play its role as mediator in the Middles East for establishing the sustainable peace among the gulf countries and bridged them through continuity of dialogue process

to resolve their outstanding issues.

The minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying deep rooted historical relations, which were based on the principles of Islamic solidarity and economic coordination.

Pakistani were supported the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Saudi philosophy based on Islamic principles of brotherhood and social justice was fast emerging as a leading force of the Islamic world, he said.

Sharing information regarding the visit of Saudi Prince to Pakistan, the minister said the government had finalized arrangements to warmly welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan would personally receive him at the airport.

Fawad Hussain said that a fleet of Pakistan Air Force jets would escort his aircraft as they enter the country’s airspace. The Crown Prince would be given a 21 guns salute at the airport.

The minister said the Supreme Coordination Council had been constituted between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which would be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Pakistan and by Mohammad bin Salman from Saudi Arabia, to address various issues and to remove obstacles in implementation of all the agreements between the two countries.

He said a dinner would be hosted at the Prime Minister House which would be addressed by both Imran Khan and Mohammad bin Salman.

There would be a coordination session between the joint working groups of both the countries and they would discuss their fields of interest, he said.

Agreements worth billions of dollars would be signed, he said adding huge investments in Pakistan were expected from Saudi Arabia, much higher than its previous investments.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was trying to accommodate the country’s maximum manpower in Saudi Arabia as they were planning to build two new cities.It would be the government’s priority to utilize maximum Pakistani labour in that project, he added.

Replying to a question about the opposition leaders, Fawad said most of the opposition leadership who were either in jail or on bail or being investigated (for corruption), could not be invited to attend a high profile reception.

Responding to another question, he said the government bring reforms in the national institution to improve their performance.