Govt making reforms to streamline system: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was making reforms for betterment and to streamline the system.

“We had always talked about streamlining the system and did not adopt any confrontation politics in the country,” he said talking to a private news channel.

He said all political parties should collectively work to achieve prosperity and progress in the country.

Replying to a question, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was most popular leader in the country and was disqualified on “Iqama” but not on corruption charges. No allegation of corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif was holding big gatherings to present his case before the public.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was not a democratic political party, who had created agitation and chaos through protest demonstrations and sit-ins in the country.