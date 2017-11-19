Govt making efforts to provide qaulity education facilities to students: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) MNA Maiza Hameed Sunday said that government was making efforts to provide quality education to students.

In a statement, she said that over 4000,000 new students enrolled in various educational institutions due to remarkable improvement in education sector.

She said that government took effective measures to improve sanitation by establishing toilets for girl students along with proper hand washing facilities in 12 schools under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Parliamentary Secretary said that mobile bus libraries handed over to CADD to enhance reading skills of all students of federal schools.

She said that CADD had taken special initiatives to strengthen education system and developed a national culture of reading through mobile bus libraries.