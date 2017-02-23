Govt making efforts for economic stability: Nuzhat Sadiq

SIALKOT, Feb 23 (APP): Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson
Senator Nuzhat Sadiq on Thursday said the PML N government had
initiated record mega projects across the country under the
dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to APP at the Pakistan Muslim League House here,
she said the government was making strenuous efforts for
bringing economic stability and strengthening the national
economy.
She said completion of mega projects would open new vistas
of development and prosperity adding that due to effective
polices of the government the country had been put on
the right direction.
The senator said the PML N government had been striving
hard for bringing women into mainstream, adding that a dream
of national development could not be materialised without
involvement of women in the development process and the
government had taken many steps in this regard. a
