Govt making all-out efforts to fight coronavirus challenges: Dr Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts to fight the challenges of coronavirus outbreak.

All required and necessary measures had already been taken to educate the citizen regarding spreading of pandemic coronavirus, she said talking to Radio Pakistan.

The minister said the country was facing a very critical situation right now and any extreme decision would adversely affect the national economy. “Complete lockdown is not a right option at this moment,” she added.

She urged the youth to come forward and help the government by creating awareness among the masses to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves and others.