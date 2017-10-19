Govt makig efforts for progress of industries: Jatoi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi has said that government was making efforts for the progress and prosperity of industries and production sectors.

Talking to media here he said that establishment of special economic zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor would create new job opportunities.

He said that government took a numbers of initiatives for bringing improvement in the productions for making country economically stable.

He said that positive results were coming due to initiatives of the present government.

Talking about CPEC, he said that China would invest 55 billion dollar under CPEC in Pakistan. He said that a number of projects including energy and roads included in CPEC.

He said that a numbers industries projects also in pipeline under CPEC.

