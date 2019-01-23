Govt lifts ban on purchase of vehicles upto 1300cc for non-filers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Government on Wednesday lifted ban on purchase of vehicles for non-filers for locally manufactured cars up to 1300CC capacity.

The announcement was made by the Finance Minister Asad Umer, while presenting the Economic Reforms Package in the National Assembly here.

He said that currently the non-filers had no facility to purchase a car, adding that under the new reforms package, they would be allowed to purchase locally manufactured vehicles up to 1300CC.