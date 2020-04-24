Govt launches Yaran-e-Watan initiative

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):The federal government in collaboration with the diaspora health professionals on Friday launched Yaran-e-Watan Initiative.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government was working hard in providing adequate national emergency response.

He said that a critical shortage of different cadres in the health workforce remains a barrier to Pakistan in attaining its health system goals. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the entire world into a struggle.

To augment this response, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD), in partnership with Pakistani and International diaspora organizations launched Yaran-e-Watan, Pakistan Diaspora Health Initiative, he added.

This initiative is aligned with the national vision to realize and mobilize the full potential of the Pakistani diaspora community, for the health sector development in Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said that Yaran-e-Watan will enable the exchange of knowledge and expertise by curating an integrated platform, developed by the National Information Board of Technology.

It will offer two-way engagement by connecting the diaspora or overseas Pakistani health professionals with volunteer healthcare opportunities at Pakistani institutions and healthcare providers.

As part of its first commitment, Yaran-e-Watan will launch COVID-19 emergency response to complement the national response during the COVID-19 outbreak.

These digital collaborations will facilitate the Diaspora healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedical and allied health staff in providing their services remotely through telemedicine or telehealth companies and health Institutes and facilities in Pakistan.

Internationally, many Pakistani health professionals are serving in the frontline fight against COVID-19. Despite their commitments to their residing countries, they are willing to offer assistance to Pakistan.

The impetus for its development and the enthusiasm of the overseas Pakistani community to give back to the country instills the conviction that Yaran-e-Watan will become a new chapter in resurgence of the Pakistan’s health sector, especially during these challenging times.