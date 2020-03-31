Govt launches mobile app in local languages to deal with coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):The federal government on Tuesday launched a mobile application – Corona WhatsApp – to deal with coronavirus outbreak with the help of technology and provide all necessary information in local languages.

The helpline will provide reliable information about Covid-19 in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri languages.

The citizens, due to this helpline, will get updated information about coronavirus, any dangerous situation and the nearest laboratory about corona test.

After sending a message on WhatsApp line the required information will be provided.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there is no need to panic from coronavirus, “together we will face and live up to this challenge.”