Gov’t launches energy projects to get rid of loadshedding issue: Secy W&P

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Secretary Water and Power, Younas Dhaga Friday said the present government had launched several energy projects to get rid of loadshedding

issue within the next two years.

Talking to a news channel, he said the several energy projects would be completed by 2018 and the problem of loadshedding would be resolved.

Chasma IV, Bhaki, Bahadar Shah, Sahiwal Coal, Tarballa IV, Neelum-Jhelum and other projects would help to meet the energy crisis of the country, he said.

He said 8000 to 10,000 mega watt electricity would be added to the system in the next two years.

He said the government had focused mainly on eight projects being carried out in different areas to deal with loadshedding issue.

The work on transmission and distribution side was also in progress while efforts were being made to increase the generation capacity, the secretary said.

He said many projects were being completed with local fund resources, adding Thar-Coal project would be completed with the financial resource of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

To a question, he said Pakistan was working on alternate

energy resources to meet the growing demand. About 3000 mega watt energy would also be available through solar and wind projects and work on hydel projects to generate 12000 mega watt electricity was also in progress.

He said three plant of LNG would be operational after completion of work.

To another question, he said system of transmission lines was being improved to increase capacity.

He said present government after coming into power had improved the law and order, flushed out terrorism, and resolved the security issues.

The secretary W&P said foreign investors had taken interest to invest in Pakistan due to the efforts made by the present government.

He said groundbreaking of Diamer-Bhasha dam in the next few months would further improve the generation capacity of electricity.

The construction of dams would help to resolve the water issues in future, he added.