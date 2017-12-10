Govt lauded for continued improvement in power generation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday lauded the government for continued improvement

in the power generation which it said was was necessary for socio-economic development.

Transmission and distribution losses and theft of electricity should be contained to check resurfacing

of circular debt, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW in a statement issued here.

He was of the view that pace of reforms in the power sector should not be allowed to disrupt economic

stability of the country.

Power sector reforms are directly linked to investors’ confidence and investment in the country which must

be realised on the policy level, he said.