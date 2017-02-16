Gov’t lauded for action against illegal chamber of commerce

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Thursday appreciated the government’s step for taking action against

illegal chambers of commerce terming it a great initiative in the

right direction.

Some chambers of commerce were being ruled by families and

groups where decisions were not taken on merit which should be

discouraged, a statement said.

There were some chambers of commerce that discouraged the real

representatives of the business community, disheartened the genuine

businessmen and spread false information which affected the economic

development, President PEW Dr Murtaza Mughal said.

He said director general trade organisations (DGTO) had taken a bold step by dissolving the body governing Mardan Women Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (MWCCI).

A show cause notice was served on the management of the

chamber by the DGTO and due to unsatisfactory response the

management was dissolved.

The DGTO had appointed an administrator for MWCCI and directed

her to scrutinise the details of around 250 members, tackle fake

membership, see other affairs of the trade body and hold fresh

elections within six months.