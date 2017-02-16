ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Thursday appreciated the government’s step for taking action against
illegal chambers of commerce terming it a great initiative in the
right direction.
Some chambers of commerce were being ruled by families and
groups where decisions were not taken on merit which should be
discouraged, a statement said.
There were some chambers of commerce that discouraged the real
representatives of the business community, disheartened the genuine
businessmen and spread false information which affected the economic
development, President PEW Dr Murtaza Mughal said.
He said director general trade organisations (DGTO) had taken a bold step by dissolving the body governing Mardan Women Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (MWCCI).
A show cause notice was served on the management of the
chamber by the DGTO and due to unsatisfactory response the
management was dissolved.
The DGTO had appointed an administrator for MWCCI and directed
her to scrutinise the details of around 250 members, tackle fake
membership, see other affairs of the trade body and hold fresh
elections within six months.
Gov’t lauded for action against illegal chamber of commerce
