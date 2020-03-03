Govt kicks off clean, green program to save wildlife: Malik Amin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Pakistani Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Tuesday the federal government’s clean green Pakistan project is a foremost priority to save the wildlife by protecting their natural habitats across the country.

Talking to PTV, he stated the federal government had allocated hefty amount to safeguard the wild animals by providing them safe havens as number of species already had reached at the verge of extinction.

He further said that including ibex the other wild species were provided the safest places to grow their population, the increased pollution and human activities had threatened their existence and stolen away their natural habitats.

“We have started promoting the masses on community level in all provinces of the country to benefit wildlife as wild species have been facing a constant life threat,”he mentioned.

Agricultural and housing societies had encroached natural domain of species in danger, as population of the world had increased in manifolds since last decade, he remarked.