Govt keen to promote religious tourism in Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said the government was making concerted efforts to promote tourism especially religious tourism in Pakistan and the recent decision to open up Kartarpur border was manifestation of such efforts.

He was addressing a forum on ‘Glorious Gandhara Heritage’ in the ministry, Foreign Office in a press release said.

Qureshi underscored the importance of promoting tourism in Pakistan and said to realize true potential of tourism, the government had taken a number of steps including liberalization of visa regime with different countries and developing tourism infrastructure in Pakistan.