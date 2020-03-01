Govt is making efforts to facilitate masses, trying to give them their basic rights on merit

ATTOCK, Mar 01 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that incumbent government was making efforts to facilitate masses and trying to give them their basic rights on merit.

During PTI government tenure more then 0.9 million Pakistanis have been sent abroad which is a remarkable success.

He said this during his visit to village Chhapri of the Attock district where he inaugurated gas supply to the village which will benefit thousand of people of the area. On the occassion Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , PTI General Secretary Malik Naveed , PTI Spokes person Qazi Ahmad Akbar , Asstt Commissioner Jand Hassan Nazir , DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia and large number of people from different walk of life were present. Zulfi BoKhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring a revolutionary change in the country and also wanted to see people prosperous .

He said , this govt is facing different challenges at all fronts however this givt will take the country on the right track of development at any cost. While talking about the development of the area he said that this area was badly ignored by the previous regimes however this will not happen during the tenure of PTI govt and said that funds will be released for the development of the area and problems faced by the residents of this area will be solved on priority .

He said that Khunda to Jand road , Jand to Bela road will be metalled soon, Zulfi said that unemployed youth of this area will be given job opportunities and assured the people that the doors of office would always remain open for them and asked the people to visit his office where efforts would be made to solve their problems. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , Qazi Ahmed Akbar and others also spoke on the occassion.

PTI General Secretary Malik Naveed in his welcome address thanked Syed Zulfi Bokhari for visiting this backward area and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people.