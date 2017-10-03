Govt is committed to provide health facilities to all citizen : Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

has said that thousands of precious lives are lost every year from breast cancer because of mere ignorance.

Breast Cancer is the only cancer if diagnosed at early stage

chances of survival are more than 90 percent.

He further said that we will extend full support to the “Pink

Ribbon” for creating early detection and ensuring saving lives.

He said this in his message on the awareness campaign of “Pink

Ribbon” being commemorated in October, said a press release on

Tuesday.

The Speaker said that the pink ribbon is an international

symbol of breast cancer awareness. For this purpose, Parliament

House was illuminated by pink lights in support of Pink Ribbon.

This illumination is a part of national breast cancer

awareness drive which started from Oct and continue till Oct 31.

At the parliament house building; the illumination will last

for three days.

During these three days, Speaker national assembly and other

parliamentarian will also express their concerns over this extremely

dominant health issue among Pakistani women.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan has the highest rate of

breast cancer for any Asian population in the world. It is the most

frequent malignancy in women, and accounts for 38.5 percent of all

female cancers which is 90,000 new cases every year.

About half (43.7%) of all breast cancers are locally advanced

accounting to 40,000 deaths per year.

He said that as per the new statistics, almost 10.2 million

Pakistani women are at high risk of getting breast cancer in their

life span. These alarming statistics require serious concerns of every

citizen of the country.

Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said this

is a very significant and historical moment in the fight against

breast cancer in Pakistan. Involvement of such sanctified institute

has provided hope to thousands of breast cancer patients in

Pakistan.

Pink Ribbon has proposed establishment of

five major breast cancer hospitals in all provincial capitals of

Pakistan.This is not just merely a proposal as with the support of

public philanthropists we have already started the construction of

Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital in Lahore.