Govt introducing technical, professional training at school level:Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said that the government was introducing technical and professional education at the school level for skills development of the students.

In a meeting held here with the Baroness Sayeeda Hussain Warsi, the minister said that in that regard a Skills University would also be established in the federal capital.

Both the dignitaries also discussed education, skills development and steps being taken by the the government for its promotion in the country.

The minister said that education and skills development was the top priority of the present government. “We are facing different challenges in education sector,” he added.