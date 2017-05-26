Govt increases 50% PBM budget

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq

Dar Friday announced that the budget of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM)

has been increased from Rs 4 billion to Rs 6 billion.

Announcing the federal budget 2017-18 in National Assembly, he said

there would be 50 per cent increase in the budget of PBM and it would be used for the financial assistance of deserving persons and orphan children living in Pakistan Sweet Homes.

The poor children suffering from thalassemia disease would

also be provided financial assistance to get treatment through PBM.