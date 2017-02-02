Govt honours political leaders’ sacrifices for democracy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said the government honours political leaders for their struggle and sacrifices for creation of Pakistan and protection of democratic system.

Answering a question during Question hour, Ranjha said to look after

Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam is responsibility of the federal government and the Mausoleum of Dr Allam Muhammad Iqbal is looked after by the Punjab Government.

He said the wreath is officially laid on the mausoleum of father of the

nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in recognition of his services to the nation and creation of motherland Pakistan.

Besides that wreath is also officially laid on mausoleum of Dr Allam

Muhammad Iqbal, Ranjha said the mausoleum is under the administrative control of the Punjab government.

The Parliamentary Secretary agreed with MNA Abdul Sattar Bachani in

response to a supplementary question that honour must also be extended to other political leaders of freedom movement like Fatima Jinnah, Liaqat Ali Khan, others and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for laying down lives for democracy.

“We respect all political leaders who struggled for Pakistan as well as

democracy. Our resolve is manifested by continuing with Benazir Income Support Programme in the same nomenclature,” he added.

He said since the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam was paramount, therefore

responsibility for holding ceremonies at his mausoleum lies with the federal government.

Ranjha said although administration of different mausoleums is

responsibility of provincial governments but there is no harm if leaders of any provinces desire to attend ceremonies in other provinces.