ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Minister for Finance Asad Umar has said that the government has no plan to privatize the State Owned Institutions (SOEs) having strategic importance such as Pakistan Steels Mills (PSM)
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and Pakistan Railways, however the government would privatize the institutions with no strategic value.
Gov’t has no plan to privatize SOEs having strategic importance: Asad Umar
