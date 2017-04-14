Govt guardian of minorities’ rights: Sardar Yousaf

LAHORE, April 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday said the government is a guardian of rights of the minorities in the country.

Addressing the central ceremony of Besakhi Festival at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hasan Abdal on Friday, he said people living in the country had complete liberty of religion and all religions were enjoying freedom as well.

The minister said: “All non-muslims living in the country are Pakistani and we are also participate equally in their happiness and sorrows”. He added that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had great respect,love and honour for minorities and the government was taking special steps for welfare of minorities.

He said:”We want friendly relations with the neighbouring country India”,adding that “We respect Hindu and Sikh pilgrims who come from India besides providing them foolproof security in Pakistan”.

Speaking on the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq congratulated the entire Sikh community on Besakhi on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said the Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib had been constructed for which the Higher Education Commission had allocated Rs one billion while construction work of 100 rooms would soon start at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, he added.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Remaish Singh Arwara MPA, Muhammad Shawaiz Khan MPA and other were also present.