Govt giving priority to women rights: Sheikh Aftab

ATTOCK, Mar 8 (APP):- Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Wednesday said, the present government is giving priority to women rights as they are important segment of the society.

Talking to APP in connection with International Women Day, he said the government has increased women quota for government jobs and they have also been given relaxation in age.

He said, Islam also gives special respect and status to women as the new generations are groomed up by mothers in a better way.

Sheikh Aftab said without bringing women into mainstream, no society can bring change and development.

To a question he said women are playing their due role in all fields of life and their role is vital for national development.