Govt gives maximum relief to all sections of society through budget: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History

and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the present government has strived to give maximum relief to all sections of society through this year’s budget, keeping in view the economic realities.

He said acknowledgement of Pakistani economy as progressing economy by

international community and its inclusion in 20 emerging economies of the world reflect that Pakistan is prospering.

Talking to APP regarding federal budget announced today, Irfan

Siddiqui said announcement of fifth consecutive budget by an elected government is indeed a welcoming news for the whole nation and democratic set up.

“It is the right of an elected government to complete its

constitutional term so that it can fulfill its promises regarding development agendas in different sectors and the nation

can judge the performance of government in accurate manner.”

“Our democratic structure is moving forward at this stage successfully

which will benefit the masses”, he said.