Govt fully cooperating with courts: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Friday said the government had no objection to the

members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) announced by the

Supreme Court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the apex court

had used its prerogative to finalize the members of the JIT and

the government fully respected their authority.

Dr Musadik said the government had been extending all out

cooperation to the apex court and judiciary in general, besides

honouring their decisions.

“The government has been cooperating with the judiciary and

will do so in future too,” he said.

He said the prime minister presented himself as well as his

family members for investigation soon after revelation of

Panama Papers.

Malik said on the contrary, the leadership of the Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf had been taking refuge under the maintainability

and challenged the court verdict against the leadership on technical

grounds.