Govt fully cooperating with courts: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Friday said the government had no objection to the
members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) announced by the
Supreme Court.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the apex court
had used its prerogative to finalize the members of the JIT and
the government fully respected their authority.
Dr Musadik said the government had been extending all out
cooperation to the apex court and judiciary in general, besides
honouring their decisions.
“The government has been cooperating with the judiciary and
will do so in future too,” he said.
He said the prime minister presented himself as well as his
family members for investigation soon after revelation of
Panama Papers.
Malik said on the contrary, the leadership of the Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf had been taking refuge under the maintainability
and challenged the court verdict against the leadership on technical
grounds.