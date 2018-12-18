Govt fully believes in freedom of expression, independent media: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government fully believed in freedom of expression and the critical role of an independent, vibrant and responsible media towards socioeconomic development of the country.

He was talking to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister reiterated that the government would facilitate media in every possible manner towards discharge of its professional obligations.

The minister briefed the prime minister about matters pertaining to the information ministry and the reforms being carried out in state media organizations, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Pakistan Television Corporation, to make them efficient and effective.

The prime minister while reposing full confidence in the leadership of information ministry desired that the ministry should play a leading role in all matters related to media.

He said the government would provide every possible support and resources in projecting Pakistan’s soft image abroad as well as highlighting government’s agenda of reforms and change before the public.

Information Secretary Shafqat Jalil was also present during the meeting.