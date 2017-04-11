Govt fulfilling all promises made to masses: Mushahid Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan on Tuesday said his party’s government was committed for betterment of masses and fulfilling all promises in this regard.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the government

under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had guaranteed protection of women and minorities’ rights as per the constitution.

He said the government was taking along all democratic forces to strengthen democratic process in the country.