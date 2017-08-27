Govt fulfilling all its promises: Ahsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ch. Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday the PML-N government was fulfilling its all promises including raising the living standard of people and ensuring the provision of basic amenities of life to them.

Addressing a big public meeting at village Dongiyaan (Narowal District) after laying the foundation stone of the construction of main Pasrur-Narowal Road here, he said the government was committed to protect the rights of people.

He said the defence of Pakistan was in very strong hands,

as the government had made the national defence impregnable.

He said that armed forces of Pakistan had full capabilities

to defend the every inch of the Motherland.

He said the government was committed to weed out terrorism

from the country, adding that the Pak forces’ ongoing operation

against terrorism had broken the backbone of terrorists.

The Interior Minister said the PML-N government had completed

a record number of social welfare and human development-oriented

projects across the country.