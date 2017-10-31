Govt fulfilled promises of overcoming energy shortage, eliminating terrorism: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government fulfilled the promises of overcoming energy shortage and eliminating terrorism from the country.

“ There was no load-shedding in the country during last six month and incidents of terrorism had eliminated to a great extent,” he said talking to a private news channel.

Dr Musadik Malik said the present government had launched many projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would bring economic revolution in the country.

He said the meeting of PML-N leadership in London was held to evolve a strategy regarding the general elections 2018.

There was no rift in PML-N as the party’s leadership was united under the leadership of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.

He said the PML-N government would not support any unconstitutional step in the country.