Gov’t focussed on resolving energy issue on top priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq

Dar Thursday said the government was focused on resolving

the issue of energy as a top priority.

He said additional electricity will be added to the

national grid by early 2018 through completion of ongoing projects,

which will help improve the energy situation and reduce load-

shedding.

He was chairing a high level meeting here at the Ministry of

Finance regarding energy-related matters.

Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister

for Petroleum & Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary

to Prime Minister, Finance Secretary, Secretary Water and Power,

Secretary EAD, Secretary Commerce and senior officials of Finance

Division and Ministry of Water and Power participated in the

meeting.

Dar urged the relevant officials to ensure completion of

the ongoing power projects according to the given timelines.

He also urged the officials to provide relief to the general

public by ensuring maximum provision of electricity during the holy

month of Ramzan, especially at the time of Sehar and Iftar.

Secretary Water and Power, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar apprised the

meeting of the demand and supply situation of electricity in the

country.

He informed that instructions had been passed to all power

companies to avoid unscheduled power shedding.

He said there has been excessive demand for electricity

in recent days due to the hot temperatures across large parts of the

country, but load management had been carried out prudently to

facilitate the people as much as possible.

He also briefed the meeting on the status of various ongoing

power sector projects.