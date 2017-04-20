Govt firmly working for betterment of country: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Leader, PML-N Maiza Hameed has said on Thursday that incumbent government is working firmly for the

betterment of our country.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, she said government determined to overcome power crisis from the country.

She highlighted that the opposition forces are trying to derail the system adding that people would remember PML-N’s steps for more than 40 years.

Maiza said the people of Pakistan are vigilant and they would vote in 2018 elections based on performance of the parties.