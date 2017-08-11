Govt felicitates Jamshed Mahmood Raza for winning top film festival award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitated Pakistani film director Jamshed Mahmood Raza, for winning a top award at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland.
According to Radio Pakistan, she said that the award
is a befitting recognition of his talent as a film-maker at the international level.
She further said that the selection of Mehnaz Alvi along with Jami was a great honour for Pakistan.
The Minister said the democratic government is pursuing a policy for revival and promotion of the film industry in the country.
