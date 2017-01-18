Govt facilitating private sector to help it pay role for development: Dar

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Wednesday that the government was extending maximum facilitation to Private Sector to enable it play its due role in increasing economic opportunities for the people.

The minister was talking to eight members global team of British

American Tobacco (BAT) led by Jack Bowles, Director Asia Pacific Region that called on him.

Finance Minister said that the government firmly believes that no

economy can grow without the participation of the business community.

“After achieving macro economic stability, he said, the government is more focused on economic growth,” Dar said.

He said that government had taken a number of steps to curb the

production and smuggling of illicit tobacco products and would continue to pursue this course.

He directed the Federal Board of Revenue to keep close liaison with the

industry in this regard

Director of the British American Tobacco briefed the Minister about his

company’s business in Pakistan and around the globe.

The British American Tobacco (BAT) team thanked the Finance Minister for

the measures taken by the Government to curb illicit trade of tobacco products in the country.

This would facilitate legal and quality tobacco business as well as ensure proper taxation of such businesses.

The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant of the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, Chairman FBR and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR.