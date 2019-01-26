Govt facilitating pharmaceutical industry to provide low-cost, quality medicines: President

KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the federal government was making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the pharmaceutical industry, so that easy provision of low-priced and quality medicines to the people could be ensured.

The President was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association led by its chairman Zahid Saeed here at the Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani were also present, a press release said.Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said special focus was being made on the health sector for bringing positive change in the lives of people.

He stressed upon the pharmaceutical companies to support the government in provision of health facilities to the public.

The Minister for National Health Services said they had assured the companies of resolution of their issues on priority basis.

The chief executive officers of the pharmaceutical companies assured their complete cooperation with respect to JPMC (Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre), NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) and NICH (National Institute of Child Health).

They noted with appreciation the setting up of an industrial liaison committee for the resolution of the issues faced by the industry.