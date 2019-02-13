Govt facilitating investors to undertake profitable ventures in Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was committed to facilitate investors in undertaking profitable business ventures in Pakistan. He was talking to a delegation led by Chairman Young President Organisation (YPO) Pascal Gerken, CEO Gerken SA Founder, E-Carbon, who called on him at the PM Office, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister said the government was focusing on improving ‘ease of doing business’ and had introduced the most liberal visa policy aimed at welcoming the businesses and tourists.

Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Haroon Sharif were also present during the meeting.

The delegation included Abbas Ali Khan, MD Abacus Consulting, Abid Umer, ECO AK Marketing, Azhar Nasir, MD Swat Ceramics Company Ltd, Omer Farooq, CEO Interwood Mobel Pvt Ltd, Murtaza Hashwani, CEO Hashoo Group Pvt Ltd, and Munir Mashooqullah, Chairman M5 Group – M5 Holdings.

The prime minister welcomed Young President Organisation chairman and highlighted huge potential of the country in various sectors of the economy, especially in tourism.

The most attractive area that remained unexplored for investment so far was tourism sector, he added.

Pascal Gerken briefed the prime minister about the vast network of the YPO across the world, serving in various sectors of economy.

He also appreciated the government policy of opening up the country to foreign visitors and investors.