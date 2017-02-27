Gov’t extends support to PNAC to improve its performance: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology,

Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday said the government was extending full support to Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) to further improve its performance.

He said this during a meeting with foreign delegation from the United

States of America (USA), Canada and Sri Lanka. The evaluation team of the USA and Canada was visiting Pakistan for the 3rd time.

The delegation appreciated the performance of the PNAC, admitting the

council had become more active and efficient as compared to the past.

The minister said the participation in international conferences from

Pakistan was mandatory and the incumbent government was fully supporting the PNAC in this domain too.

He said visit to international conferences would result in better evaluation of the PNAC and would increase its credibility.

Latest knowledge sharing gave benefits to all the participants from all

the member countries through their individual experiences, he concluded.

The delegation included Bandusuma, Tudawedchanditha Ediriweera, Edgar Joseph Johan Gravel, Pataraporn Tanapavarit and Gogulz Berg.