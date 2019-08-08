Govt extends export package to encourage non-traditional exports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that government has extended the export enhancement package for another three years with the same previous conditions to encourage non-traditional exports of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik told the House that under this package new export sectors such as transport equipment, auto parts and accessories; machinery including electrical machinery, furniture, stationary, fruits, vegetables, meat and meat preparation including poultry have been included.

She said gas tariffs for LNG have been lowered for Punjab to bring it at par with other provinces whereas there has been no increase in gas prices for export industries including jute, carpet, textile, sports goods, leather and surgical goods.