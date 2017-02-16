Govt expedite work on establishment of Marble City in Mohmand Agency

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): The federal government has expedited work on the establishment of Marble City in Mohmand Agency.

According to Radio Pakistan quoting official sources said that a road has been completed leading to the site.

Similarly, a grid station has also been installed to ensure not-stop supply of electricity to the industries.

The Marble City has been declared industrial zone under CPEC and will be connected with the economic corridor through link roads.

The sources added that the project will generate more than 18000 jobs in the area.