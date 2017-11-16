Govt endeavours to extend maximum facilities to youth

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said youth is a precious asset for the country and the present government is endeavouring to extend maximum facilities to them for their better education,

making them useful citizens.

“Pakistani Football team of street children through defeating teams of 11 countries including Russia and India proved that our youth is enough capable of raising the image of the country, if given proper patronage and right direction”,Irfan Siddiqui said.

Speaking at a function arranged by National Press Club (NPC) and Muslims Hands International in honour of winning team of street children, “It is a matter of great pride for the whole nation that children playing in our streets have made such a big achievement”.

“Our youth is not less than any youth of the world in terms of their potential and capabilities and they are the real face of Pakistan”,

he said.

Irfan Siddiqui said we have to adopt the habit of appreciating and encouraging the youth so that the elements of hope and trust can be nourished in the society which is indispensable for bringing positivity.

He congratulated Captain of Street Children Football Team, Muhammad Abdullah, other players and organisers and hoped that this team will win Football World Cup to be held in Russia in 2018.

Minister for Sports Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Director General General Sports Board, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Advisor Muslim Hands International, Raja Arsalan, President Football Association, Chaudhry Sagheer,Chairman NPC,Shakeel Anjum and many others attended the function. Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui distributed medals and certificates among the winners of Football match and organizers.