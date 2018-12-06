ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Muhammad Azam Swati Thursday said the government was endeavoring to create opportunities for healthy business activities in the country.
A meeting under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science and Technology with representatives of Legislative Bureau of National Diet Assembly of Japan, was held here at Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).
Govt endeavours to create healthy business opportunities
ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Muhammad Azam Swati Thursday said the government was endeavoring to create opportunities for healthy business activities in the country.