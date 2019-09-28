Govt encouraging woman SMEs at every level: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Sept 28 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is encouraging women SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] at every level.

She was addressing the participants of a daylong awareness-raising seminar on the “SMEs Finance Awareness Programme for Women Entrepreneurs”, held here on Saturday under the auspices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

She said that the government had allocated Rs 6 billion for issuing soft-term and easy small industrial loans to the business women in the country.

The special assistant said that the government firmly believed in economical empowerment of women. She said that Pakistan’s economical indicators were getting better day by day due to effective, positive and revolutionary policies of the government.

She said that the government was determined to promote industrialisation for wealth creation by encouraging the SMEs. She assured that the government was bringing soft-term easy loans and lucrative trade related incentives by the banks under the supervision of the SBP and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).