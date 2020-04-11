Govt. employing daily wagers through 10 bln Tree Campaign: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government had created innovative employment opportunities for the daily wagers by employing them as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

In a tweet, the prime minister cited the difficult economic situation especially for the daily wagers after the COVID 19 outbreak, impacting the global economies alike.

“Pakistan innovates in the time of COVID19. With daily wagers out of jobs, our govt (government) is employing a number of them as part of the massive 10 Billion Tree Campaign – impacting lives and the planet positively at the same time. Every initiative counts,” the prime minister posted.

He also tagged a video clip of a daily wager expressing his gratitude for the prime minister and the government for providing them an opportunity to earn livelihood after going jobless due to coronavirus situation.

On Friday last, Advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, during a press conference, announced that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project which had been earlier suspended due to coronavirus outbreak was revived with the consent of prime minister.

He further informed that about 65,000 workers, who were associated with the project, would resume their services on emergency basis. The daily wagers would get an amount of Rs600 per day.