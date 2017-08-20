ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Postal Services Maulana
Amir Zaman has said the government is focusing on the development of
Balochistan.
He said the government is ensuring jobs to the educated youth of
Balochistan in order to overcome unemployment,reported Radio Pakistan.
The minister vowed to resolve people problems within the available
resources on priority basis.
Govt emphasizing on development of Balochistan: Zaman
ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Postal Services Maulana