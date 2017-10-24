Govt embarks upon programme of capacity expansion to meet growing energy requirements: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP)::Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that government had embarked upon a

major programme of capacity expansion in order to meet growing energy requirements.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Giuseppe Zampini, Chairman of Ansaldo Energia at the PM Office.

Zampini expressed keen interest in expanding his company’s operations in Pakistan in oil and gas, and water resource management sectors. Ansaldo Energia is a leading international player in power generation industry with operations spread around the world.

Chairman of Ansaldo Energia informed the prime minister that the company was actively considering Pakistan as

a priority market for establishment of small power projects, especially based on low B.T.U. gas.

The company has long history of commercial presence in Pakistan, and opportunities offered by Pakistan’s energy sector are immense, he added.

The prime minister stated that smaller projects near grid stations were being conceived in order to overcome transmission challenges.

He said that government was also actively considering replacement of low-efficiency furnace

oil based plants with high efficiency plants based on cheaper fuels, which opens up new avenues for companies like Ansaldo Energia to participate in the new projects under prevalent legal regime.

Chairman Ansaldo Energia evinced his interest in the areas of partnership indicated by the prime minister, and informed that his company would deepen its interactions and consultations with interested partners.