ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was determined to take the Kashmir cause to its climax.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined and well prepared to raise Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Septemper 27 and Imran Khan has personality and capability to convince the world that resolving Kashmir issue is highly imperative for global peace”, he said .